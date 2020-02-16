MBB: ISU Drops Their 3rd Straight Game, First Loss at Home

For the first time this season, the Sycamores lose at home.
Missouri State pulls away from ISU in the final minutes of the ball game 71-58.
Post game reaction from Head Coach Greg Lansing, Senior Christian Williams, and Freshman Jake LaRavia.
