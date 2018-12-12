Luke Richards dominating in Casey-Westfield 8-0 start

The Casey-Westfield boys basketball team is off to an 8-0 start. The guy leading the way for the Warriors is senior Luke Richards. The Casey big man is averaging. 20.8 points and nine rebounds a game this season.
