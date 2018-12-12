Clear

Luke Richards dominating in Casey-Westfield 8-0 start

Senior big man averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds per game

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 5:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Casey-Westfield boys basketball team is off to an 8-0 start. The guy leading the way for the Warriors is senior Luke Richards. The Casey big man is averaging. 20.8 points and nine rebounds a game this season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

Image

Fire departments are looking at a firefighter shortage

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Ribbon cutting at Crane

Image

Brown Baggers kicked out of their current location

Image

State Representative talks sports gaming in the Hoosier state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute