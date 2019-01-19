Clear
Loyola spoils Indiana State's celebration of its 1979 team

The game was the first sellout for Indiana State since a 2005 meeting with Indiana.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Marques Townes also scored 16 points and Loyola-Chicago spoiled Indiana State's celebration of its 1979 team with a 75-67 victory on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 10,200, including NBA legend Larry Bird.

Indiana State was remembering the 40th anniversary of Bird facing off with Magic Johnson and Michigan State in the championship game. Bird, who averaged 28.6 points in being named the NCAA player of the year, and second-leading scorer Carl Nicks, 19.3 points, were honored a midcourt as well as coach Bill Hodges.

The game was the first sellout for Indiana State since a 2005 meeting with Indiana. The first 5,000 fans received a Horrible Hanky and a limited-edition program.

Lucas Williamson added 14 points for Loyola (12-7, 5-1 Missouri Valley) and Aher Uguak 10. The Ramblers have won three in a row.

Loyola led 34-23 with 2:07 left in the first half but Indiana State got it within six points at the break before the Ramblers scored seven of the first nine points of the second half. Isaiah Bujdoso made a 3-pointer with 4:11 left to put the Ramblers ahead 66-58 and Indiana State did not get closer than six points after that.

Tyreke Key led Indiana State (10-8, 2-4) with 19 points and Jordan Barnes added 15.

