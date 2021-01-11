Loyola beats ISU dropping Sycamores to 1-5 in MVC

Loyola won at the Hulman Center 58-48 over Indiana State. The loss drops ISU to 1-5 in the MVC.
Sycamores lose at home
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 10:57 PM
