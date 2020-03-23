The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Loogootee girls basketball coach Brian Smith the District 3 Coach of the Year. This past season he guided the Lady Lions to the 1A state title, it was their first state championship in program history.
Related Content
- Loogootee's Brian Smith named District Coach of the Year
- Brian Crabtree earns coaching honor
- Washington edges past Loogootee
- 1A Loogootee sectional
- Loogootee volleyball sweeps Jasper
- Volleyball: Loogootee vs. Shoals
- Loogootee beats Rushville
- North Daviess vs Loogootee
- Blackford vs. Loogootee
- Barr-Reeve/Loogootee basketball preview
Scroll for more content...