Loogootee beat North Daviess 12-0 in six innings to win their first softball sectional title since 2016.
Related Content
- Loogootee wins softball sectional title
- 1A Loogootee sectional
- Barr-Reeve wins sectional title in thrilling fashion over Loogootee
- Linton wins second straight softball sectional title
- Edgewood wins second straight softball sectional title
- North Vermillion wins softball sectional title
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- Washington wins baseball sectional title
- Valley wrestlers win sectional titles
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
Scroll for more content...