Loogootee wins softball sectional title

Lady Lions wins first sectional since 2016

Posted: May. 21, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Loogootee beat North Daviess 12-0 in six innings to win their first softball sectional title since 2016.

