Loogootee beats Evansville Christian 78-40.
Lions win at home
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 3:07 PM
Related Content
- Loogootee wins over Evansvile Christian
- Loogootee wins softball sectional title
- Loogootee opens sectionals with win
- Loogootee girls take down top ranked Evansville Memorial
- Linton wins Loogootee tip-off tourney
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- Loogootee baseball wins at South Knox
- Loogootee girls win in OT at Washington
- Top ranked Loogootee wins sectional opener
- GBB: Loogootee Wins First Regional Since 2002
Scroll for more content...