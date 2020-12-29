Loogootee wins opener at Old National Bank Holiday Classic

1A, fourth ranked Loogootee boys opened play in the Old National Bank Holiday Classic with a 67-30 win over Rushville.
Lions beat Rushville
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 10:52 PM
