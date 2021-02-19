Loogootee wins eighth straight

Loogootee won 65-34 at Northeast Dubois. Senior Silas Bauer in the game became the third Lions player ever to scored 1,000 career points and grab 600 rebounds.
Lions win at Northeast Dubois
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 11:57 PM
