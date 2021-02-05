Loogootee wins big over North Daviess

Loogootee beat North Daviess 40-19. Lady Lions will face Orleans Saturday in the sectional final.
Lady Lions advance to sectional championship
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:49 PM
