The Loogootee volleyball team won on the road 3-1 at North Knox.
Lady Lions pick up key road win
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 11:45 PM
Related Content
- Loogootee volleyball wins at North Knox
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- Loogootee volleyball sweeps Jasper
- Volleyball: Loogootee vs. Shoals
- Loogootee volleyball beats Linton
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Loogootee baseball wins at South Knox
- Loogootee volleyball ends Vincennes Rivet win streak
- Volleyball: Loogootee vs. Trinity Lutheran
- Barr-Reeve volleyball beats Loogootee
Scroll for more content...