Loogootee volleyball ready for regionals

The Loogootee volleyball team returns to action Saturday when they face Springs Valley. The Lady Lions are hosting a 1A regional this year. They'll be trying to win their first regional championship since 2015.
Lady Lions looking for first regional since 2015
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 10:57 PM
