Loogootee volleyball not satisfied with semi-state appearance

Last Saturday the Loogootee volleyball team beat 1A, number one ranked Trinity Lutheran to win a regional championship. The second-ranked Lady Lions will now play Saturday at the Jasper semi-state against Hauser. This group isn't happy just to make it this far, they want to advance on to the programs sixth state finals appearance.
Lady Lions looking to advance on to state
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 11:05 PM
