Loogootee volleyball looking to return to state

The Loogootee volleyball team returns five players from their rotation who played in the 1A state finals last year. This years group is hungry to get back to state and finish the job.
Lady Lions have unfinished business
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 6:57 PM
