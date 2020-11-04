Loogootee volleyball enjoying state finals run with super fan Ann Ackerman

With the Coronavirus limiting attendance at Loogootee volleyball games this season Ann Ackerman hasn't been able to see her favorite team play.

The former Loogootee coach and longtime Lady Lions fan has missed the teams run to state. To honor Ackerman the team after they won sectionals, regionals and semi-state stopped by her house to let her see the trophy. This past Saturday after the Lady Lions won semi-state they took it a step further. When their bus pulled up outside Ackerman's house they all got out to hand her the trophy and get a picture with her.

This Saturday Loogootee will try to win their very first volleyball state title when they take on Pioneer in the 1A state finals. If the Lady Lions pull off the win, the first place they'll visit when they get back to town will be Ann Ackerman's house.