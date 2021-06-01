Loogootee softball wins back to back regional titles

Loogootee softball scored twice in the seventh to walk-off over Northeast Dubois 7-6. Lady Lions win their second straight regional.
Lady Lions beat NE Dubois
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 11:52 PM
