Loogootee senior class very special to coach Smith

This Saturday the Loogootee girls basketball team will play in the 1A finals against Pioneer. The contest will be the last for eight seniors who have been very special to head coach Brian Smith.
Eight seniors will always be a big part of Lady Lions head coach Brian Smith life
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:51 PM
