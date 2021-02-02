1A state champion Loogootee girls basketball opened sectionals with a 67-34 win over Shoals.
Lady Lions beat Shoals
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 11:40 PM
Related Content
- Loogootee opens sectionals with win
- Top ranked Loogootee wins sectional opener
- Loogootee wins softball sectional title
- 1A Loogootee sectional
- Vincennes Rivet and Loogootee win girls sectional opener
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Loogootee boys open season with a win
- Loogootee girls open season with a win
- Barr-Reeve wins sectional title in thrilling fashion over Loogootee
- Loogootee wins first girls basketball sectional title in 15 years
Scroll for more content...