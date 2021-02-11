Loogootee girls ready to make history at regionals

On Saturday the Loogootee girls basketball team faces Trinity Lutheran in a 1A regional semifinal matchup at Springs Valley. The Lady Lions won regionals last year and are looking for back to back regional titles for the first time in school history.
Lady Lions looking for back to back regional titles
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 11:13 PM
