Loogootee girls ready for another basketball state title run

Last season the Loogootee girls basketball team won their first state title in program history. The Lady Lions return a majority of players from their state championship team. mANY believe they're the top team entering the season in 1A.
Lady Lions were 1A state champs last year
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 11:03 PM
