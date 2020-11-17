Loogootee girls open season with a win

1A, top ranked Loogootee girls basketball team opened their season with a 67-31 home win over Eastern Greene.
Lady Lions beat Eastern Greene
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 11:02 PM
