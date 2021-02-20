Loogootee girls make history, win second straight semi-state title

The Loogootee girls basketball team beat Greenwood Christian 43-33 to win back to back semi-state titles for the first time in program history. The defending 1A state champs will go for a repeat next week when they face Pioneer in the 1A state finals.
Lady Lions returning to 1A state finals
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 6:37 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 6:51 PM
