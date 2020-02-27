The Loogootee boys basketball team beat North Knox 61-31 to win the Blue Chip Conference for the first time since 2013.
Related Content
- Loogootee boys win Blue Chip Conference
- Loogootee wins softball sectional title
- Barr-Reeve boys tennis beats Loogootee
- South Knox boys rally to beat Loogootee
- South baseball wins conference
- Linton wins Loogootee tip-off tourney
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- Loogootee baseball wins at South Knox
- Loogootee girls win in OT at Washington
- Top ranked Loogootee wins sectional opener
Scroll for more content...