Loogootee boys open season with a win

The Loogootee boys basketball team opened their season with a 50-33 win over Crawford County. Silas Bauer had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Lions beat Crawford County
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 11:49 PM
