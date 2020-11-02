Loogootee Volleyball Prepares for State

Loogootee is looking to claim their second State Title of 2020 as the Volleyball Teams goes for the 1A crown.
Lions will take on the Panthers of Pioneer Saturday at 10:30am.
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 6:38 PM
