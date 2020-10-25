Host Loogootee beats 1A #1 Trinity Lutheran in straight sets to claim their first Regional Title is 2015.
Lady Lions and Lady Cougars met at Jack Butcher Arena for Volleyball Regional Championship action.
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Related Content
- Loogootee Vanquishes Trinity Lutheran in Straight Sets
- Volleyball: Loogootee vs. Trinity Lutheran
- GBB: Big 4th Quarter Pushes Loogootee Past Trinity Lutheran
- Volleyball: Bloomfield vs. Trinity Lutheran Semi-State
- Washington edges past Loogootee
- 1A Loogootee sectional
- Loogootee volleyball sweeps Jasper
- Volleyball: Loogootee vs. Shoals
- Loogootee beats Rushville
- North Daviess vs Loogootee
Scroll for more content...