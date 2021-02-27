Loogootee Girls Come Up Just Short at State

Pioneer sinks the go ahead shot late and picks off Loogootee's pass to seal the victory for the Panthers 43-42.
Video Courtesy: Fox Sports Midwest
In a rematch from the 2020 Class 1A State Finals, Loogootee looked to retain their title as they took on last year's runner-up, Pioneer.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|473194
|9339
|DuPage
|76542
|1193
|Will
|64803
|887
|Lake
|59315
|919
|Kane
|50595
|714
|Winnebago
|28297
|438
|Madison
|27896
|453
|St. Clair
|25341
|466
|McHenry
|24249
|265
|Champaign
|18055
|124
|Peoria
|16868
|262
|Sangamon
|16094
|217
|McLean
|14560
|157
|Tazewell
|13490
|239
|Rock Island
|13042
|286
|Kankakee
|12468
|189
|Kendall
|11016
|85
|LaSalle
|10764
|219
|Macon
|9432
|185
|Vermilion
|8547
|115
|DeKalb
|8241
|112
|Adams
|7997
|114
|Williamson
|6789
|119
|Boone
|5919
|71
|Whiteside
|5917
|147
|Clinton
|5566
|89
|Coles
|5184
|91
|Grundy
|5108
|63
|Knox
|5015
|131
|Ogle
|5003
|73
|Jackson
|4598
|60
|Effingham
|4492
|69
|Macoupin
|4344
|79
|Henry
|4322
|56
|Marion
|4257
|111
|Livingston
|4181
|76
|Franklin
|4142
|65
|Stephenson
|4085
|75
|Monroe
|4058
|83
|Jefferson
|3972
|115
|Randolph
|3958
|78
|Woodford
|3663
|60
|Morgan
|3582
|76
|Montgomery
|3486
|67
|Lee
|3343
|43
|Logan
|3306
|53
|Bureau
|3300
|73
|Christian
|3297
|67
|Fayette
|3064
|52
|Perry
|3041
|57
|Fulton
|2843
|44
|Iroquois
|2769
|60
|Jersey
|2492
|46
|Douglas
|2434
|32
|McDonough
|2317
|40
|Lawrence
|2295
|24
|Saline
|2292
|47
|Union
|2184
|36
|Shelby
|2136
|34
|Crawford
|2005
|22
|Bond
|1902
|24
|Cass
|1882
|22
|Pike
|1687
|50
|Clark
|1681
|29
|Wayne
|1669
|48
|Hancock
|1668
|29
|Warren
|1664
|44
|Richland
|1635
|38
|Jo Daviess
|1605
|22
|White
|1601
|25
|Washington
|1580
|23
|Ford
|1579
|45
|Carroll
|1574
|34
|Edgar
|1542
|37
|Moultrie
|1487
|22
|Clay
|1429
|41
|Greene
|1376
|31
|Johnson
|1347
|12
|Piatt
|1321
|14
|Wabash
|1299
|12
|Mason
|1278
|41
|Mercer
|1277
|33
|De Witt
|1276
|22
|Massac
|1269
|33
|Cumberland
|1191
|18
|Jasper
|1106
|17
|Menard
|1034
|8
|Marshall
|836
|14
|Hamilton
|787
|15
|Schuyler
|675
|5
|Pulaski
|670
|5
|Brown
|660
|6
|Stark
|540
|22
|Edwards
|523
|10
|Henderson
|498
|14
|Calhoun
|478
|2
|Scott
|448
|1
|Alexander
|447
|8
|Gallatin
|436
|4
|Putnam
|414
|3
|Hardin
|344
|12
|Pope
|282
|3
|Out of IL
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2215
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|90416
|1633
|Lake
|48298
|874
|Allen
|35720
|633
|Hamilton
|31970
|396
|St. Joseph
|29796
|510
|Elkhart
|25331
|412
|Vanderburgh
|21192
|377
|Tippecanoe
|19927
|199
|Johnson
|16312
|356
|Porter
|15917
|269
|Hendricks
|15785
|300
|Clark
|11913
|180
|Madison
|11717
|315
|Vigo
|11562
|229
|Monroe
|10300
|159
|Delaware
|9824
|179
|LaPorte
|9739
|196
|Howard
|9038
|195
|Kosciusko
|8539
|108
|Bartholomew
|7424
|147
|Hancock
|7399
|130
|Warrick
|7399
|150
|Floyd
|7180
|167
|Wayne
|6622
|191
|Grant
|6413
|157
|Boone
|6068
|88
|Morgan
|6066
|124
|Dubois
|5890
|111
|Dearborn
|5444
|66
|Cass
|5428
|99
|Marshall
|5414
|104
|Henry
|5413
|92
|Noble
|5084
|76
|Jackson
|4641
|65
|Shelby
|4598
|90
|Lawrence
|4174
|111
|Gibson
|4009
|81
|Harrison
|3978
|63
|Clinton
|3944
|53
|Montgomery
|3850
|83
|DeKalb
|3843
|78
|Knox
|3562
|85
|Miami
|3561
|63
|Whitley
|3484
|35
|Huntington
|3418
|76
|Steuben
|3374
|55
|Wabash
|3305
|76
|Putnam
|3282
|59
|Ripley
|3264
|61
|Adams
|3221
|49
|Jasper
|3148
|43
|White
|2971
|52
|Jefferson
|2937
|73
|Daviess
|2850
|96
|Fayette
|2711
|56
|Decatur
|2701
|88
|Greene
|2607
|80
|Posey
|2604
|31
|Wells
|2571
|74
|Scott
|2500
|50
|LaGrange
|2407
|70
|Clay
|2403
|44
|Randolph
|2253
|76
|Spencer
|2169
|30
|Jennings
|2143
|44
|Washington
|2099
|27
|Sullivan
|2029
|39
|Fountain
|2010
|42
|Starke
|1872
|50
|Owen
|1819
|53
|Fulton
|1779
|37
|Jay
|1775
|28
|Carroll
|1762
|18
|Perry
|1733
|35
|Orange
|1709
|50
|Rush
|1643
|22
|Vermillion
|1601
|41
|Franklin
|1591
|35
|Tipton
|1459
|41
|Parke
|1386
|15
|Pike
|1274
|32
|Blackford
|1205
|27
|Pulaski
|1065
|44
|Newton
|965
|31
|Brown
|948
|39
|Benton
|917
|13
|Crawford
|903
|13
|Martin
|801
|14
|Warren
|753
|12
|Switzerland
|752
|7
|Union
|669
|10
|Ohio
|529
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|433