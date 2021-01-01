Loogootee Gets the Best of North Daviess in Overtime

Loogootee gets past North Daviess 42-40 in overtime.
The Lions will play Brownstown Central in the ONB Championship Game Saturday at 8pm.
The Cougars will play Southridge in the ONB Third Place Game Saturday at 5pm.
Lions and Cougars battled it out in the Old National Bank Semifinals.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|393652
|8285
|DuPage
|61805
|1030
|Will
|52293
|780
|Lake
|48300
|818
|Kane
|41511
|604
|Winnebago
|24019
|373
|Madison
|21054
|389
|McHenry
|19128
|217
|St. Clair
|19050
|353
|Champaign
|13832
|88
|Sangamon
|13219
|197
|Peoria
|13172
|201
|McLean
|11621
|115
|Rock Island
|11014
|259
|Kankakee
|10678
|159
|Tazewell
|10431
|197
|Kendall
|8449
|73
|LaSalle
|8363
|230
|Macon
|7959
|170
|DeKalb
|6643
|81
|Adams
|6477
|82
|Vermilion
|6429
|90
|Williamson
|5316
|106
|Boone
|5070
|72
|Whiteside
|4828
|160
|Clinton
|4485
|80
|Coles
|4294
|71
|Ogle
|4102
|65
|Knox
|4059
|126
|Effingham
|3860
|57
|Grundy
|3859
|47
|Henry
|3692
|62
|Jackson
|3650
|60
|Marion
|3548
|103
|Franklin
|3362
|56
|Randolph
|3324
|47
|Macoupin
|3273
|79
|Stephenson
|3242
|62
|Livingston
|3140
|58
|Monroe
|3135
|59
|Morgan
|3007
|81
|Jefferson
|2926
|82
|Bureau
|2813
|72
|Woodford
|2786
|58
|Lee
|2707
|64
|Logan
|2705
|51
|Fayette
|2664
|49
|Christian
|2600
|65
|Fulton
|2342
|31
|Iroquois
|2323
|51
|Perry
|2185
|52
|Montgomery
|2166
|25
|Lawrence
|1985
|27
|McDonough
|1978
|46
|Jersey
|1972
|42
|Douglas
|1854
|28
|Shelby
|1793
|34
|Saline
|1764
|40
|Union
|1697
|31
|Cass
|1586
|29
|Crawford
|1578
|31
|Bond
|1554
|16
|Warren
|1496
|36
|Pike
|1395
|41
|Jo Daviess
|1388
|24
|Edgar
|1344
|42
|Wayne
|1336
|41
|Carroll
|1333
|31
|Hancock
|1316
|30
|Richland
|1309
|37
|Moultrie
|1260
|27
|Ford
|1227
|43
|Washington
|1225
|24
|Clark
|1212
|24
|Clay
|1198
|36
|White
|1122
|27
|Greene
|1115
|41
|Mercer
|1069
|24
|Wabash
|1048
|13
|Piatt
|1046
|8
|Mason
|1026
|38
|Johnson
|982
|15
|Cumberland
|937
|25
|De Witt
|915
|25
|Jasper
|894
|14
|Massac
|893
|28
|Menard
|729
|8
|Hamilton
|601
|10
|Marshall
|578
|9
|Pulaski
|560
|3
|Schuyler
|543
|14
|Brown
|451
|11
|Stark
|449
|20
|Edwards
|397
|6
|Henderson
|397
|13
|Calhoun
|381
|4
|Alexander
|341
|7
|Gallatin
|330
|4
|Scott
|327
|1
|Putnam
|319
|0
|Hardin
|217
|7
|Pope
|196
|1
|Unassigned
|145
|0
|Out of IL
|19
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|70610
|1144
|Lake
|39833
|606
|Allen
|28012
|487
|St. Joseph
|24229
|347
|Hamilton
|23916
|274
|Elkhart
|22647
|313
|Vanderburgh
|15547
|200
|Tippecanoe
|15015
|87
|Porter
|12798
|145
|Johnson
|12098
|237
|Hendricks
|11466
|209
|Vigo
|9293
|150
|Madison
|8968
|174
|Clark
|8382
|112
|Monroe
|8002
|94
|Delaware
|7655
|122
|LaPorte
|7553
|137
|Kosciusko
|6814
|69
|Howard
|6653
|120
|Bartholomew
|5466
|85
|Warrick
|5264
|87
|Wayne
|5222
|142
|Hancock
|5144
|83
|Floyd
|5104
|99
|Grant
|4984
|97
|Dubois
|4613
|48
|Marshall
|4467
|77
|Boone
|4453
|60
|Morgan
|4257
|78
|Henry
|4243
|54
|Cass
|4196
|42
|Noble
|4045
|55
|Dearborn
|3835
|40
|Jackson
|3756
|43
|Shelby
|3404
|73
|Lawrence
|3297
|63
|Clinton
|3204
|34
|Gibson
|3013
|55
|DeKalb
|2977
|59
|Knox
|2911
|38
|Montgomery
|2840
|49
|Miami
|2724
|31
|Steuben
|2639
|24
|Harrison
|2633
|35
|Adams
|2615
|33
|Wabash
|2607
|43
|Ripley
|2476
|40
|Whitley
|2474
|20
|Jasper
|2471
|31
|Putnam
|2455
|39
|Huntington
|2442
|45
|White
|2321
|29
|Daviess
|2278
|67
|Fayette
|2194
|42
|Jefferson
|2159
|33
|Decatur
|2106
|73
|LaGrange
|2040
|54
|Greene
|1929
|56
|Wells
|1920
|45
|Scott
|1912
|35
|Posey
|1906
|26
|Clay
|1876
|30
|Randolph
|1841
|35
|Jennings
|1696
|32
|Sullivan
|1650
|25
|Starke
|1554
|40
|Fountain
|1520
|23
|Spencer
|1504
|14
|Jay
|1501
|20
|Washington
|1432
|16
|Fulton
|1385
|26
|Carroll
|1332
|14
|Owen
|1323
|30
|Vermillion
|1226
|30
|Orange
|1224
|32
|Franklin
|1213
|28
|Perry
|1194
|21
|Rush
|1192
|14
|Parke
|1165
|8
|Tipton
|1072
|29
|Pike
|932
|25
|Blackford
|891
|23
|Pulaski
|850
|32
|Newton
|829
|18
|Benton
|745
|9
|Brown
|739
|8
|Martin
|591
|12
|Crawford
|590
|7
|Warren
|535
|7
|Union
|504
|2
|Switzerland
|496
|5
|Ohio
|396
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|352