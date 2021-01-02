Loogootee gets the best of Brownstown Central and claims the Old National Bank Championship 51-44
The Lions and Braves met at North Daviess in the Old National Bank Championship.
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 11:45 PM
Related Content
- Loogootee Claims the ONB Classic Crown
- North Daviess Brings Home Third Place from the ONB Classic
- Shoals Captures 5th Place in this year's ONB Classic
- Loogootee finishes 3rd in tip-off classic
- Loogootee wins opener at Old National Bank Holiday Classic
- Washington edges past Loogootee
- 1A Loogootee sectional
- Loogootee volleyball sweeps Jasper
- Volleyball: Loogootee vs. Shoals
- Loogootee beats Rushville
Scroll for more content...