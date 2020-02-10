Longtime THN softball coach Jack Kirchner retiring

Terre Haute Haute North softball coach Jack Kirchner is calling it a career. Kirchner, who took over the Lady Patriots in 2000 is retiring. He's spent 25 years in the program. As a head coach he was 188-141-2. He guided THN to their first softball state finals appearance in 2010, the Lady Patriots finished as the 4A state runner-up.
Related Content
