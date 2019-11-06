Logan White picks up national honor

Parke Heritage QB Logan White is one of eight players nationally to earn the MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week. White earned the honor for the Great Lakes. Last Friday the senior threw for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran for 115 on the ground and a score in the Wolves sectional semifinal win over Attica.
