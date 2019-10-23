Logan White having special senior season

Quarterback Logan White has been key in Parke Heritage being 8-1 and ranked sixth in the state in 1A. White currently is second in the state with 2,756 yards passing. He has 32 touchdowns passes this season. He can also hurt you with his legs. He's rushed for 292 yards and nine scores. His big season has drawn the interest of several colleges, including a few division one schools.
