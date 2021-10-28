Logan Bartley overcomes adversity to shine at football

If you see six-foot-four, 290 pound Paris lineman Logan Bartley play you probably think he's blessed. The young man was given talent and size many wish they had. Despite all those things nothing came easy for Logan.

He grew up in a house where both his parents fought addiction. Logan said at times he didn't know what his future held, including having food on the table or his family paying bills.

Logan's outlet from all this was football. He'd tell you this isn't just a game to him, it saved his life.

He's overcome all this to earn a scholarship to play college football at Indiana State. Logan now hopes to use his spotlight to inspire others.