Logan Bartley commits to Sycamore football

Paris senior to be Logan Bartley Thursday committed to play college football at Indiana State. The 6'4, 300 pound lineman had offers from Ball State, Eastern Illinois and had visited with Illinois.
Paris lineman heading to ISU
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 10:46 PM
