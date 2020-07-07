Local baseball players shining in College Summer League at Grand Park

With the college baseball season being cut short and high school kids having no baseball season players are looking for any games they can take part in. This year the College Summer League at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana was created to help players see game action. Several Wabash Valley guys are playing in this and having a lot of success.
Numerous players from Wabash Valley taking part in the league
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 10:46 PM
