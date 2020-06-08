Local Golfers hit links for 2020 Boys Team Event

The Indiana Golf Association Monday hosted the Indiana 2020 Boys team even. Since the high school spring sports season was cancelled, the IGA came up with this as an idea to be the state tourney for golfers. On Monday six sites across the state hosted, including the Country Oaks Golf Course in Montgomery. 60 golfers and 12 teams competed for the top three teams spots to advance on to the state finals at Purdue.
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 10:39 PM
