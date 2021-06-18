Liz Evans returning to Olympic Trials

This Friday North Knox and Rose-Hulman graduate Liz Evans will be competing in high jump at U.S.A. Olympic Track & Field this Friday in Eugene, Oregon. This is the second Olympic Trial Evans has competed in.
North Knox and Rose-Hulman grad competing in High Jump
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 12:11 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 1:09 AM
