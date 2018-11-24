Clear

Linton wins opener over ranked Paoli

The 2A 12th-ranked Linton Miners opened their season with a 67-62 win over 2A no. 9 Paoli.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 11:47 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2A 12th-ranked Linton Miners opened their season with a 67-62 win over 2A no. 9 Paoli.

Tucker Hayes led the Miners with 18 points.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the Miners' win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

Image

ISU out-works WKU

Image

Pioneer defeats North Vermillion

Image

1 dead in Lawrence County crash

Image

Holiday pet adoption

Image

Little Makers Suitcase Sale

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. Windy and mild. High: 57°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum