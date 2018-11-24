Linton wins opener over ranked Paoli

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2A 12th-ranked Linton Miners opened their season with a 67-62 win over 2A no. 9 Paoli.
Tucker Hayes led the Miners with 18 points.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the Miners' win.
