Linton beats North Vermillion 52-7.
Miners top Falcons
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 11:53 PM
Related Content
- Linton wins at home over North Vermillion
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- Covington wins at North Vermillion
- North Vermillion wins Banks tourney
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- Linton wins ninth straight
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Linton wins SWIAC showdown over North Daviess
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- North Vermillion wins Banks of the Wabash
Scroll for more content...