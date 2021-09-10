Linton wins at North Vermillion

Linton beat North Vermillion 56-6. QB Hunter Gennicks threw four touchdowns in the win.
Miners beat Falcons for eighth straight time
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 11:59 PM
