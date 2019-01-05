Linton wins GCI, Shakamak takes 3rd

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton-Stockton continued its dominance in the Greene County Invitational, winning for the fifth year in a row. The Miners defeated Bloomfield 49-43 in the championship.
Shakamak beat Eminence in the third place game, 63-52.
