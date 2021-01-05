Linton wins 21st straight game in Greene County Invitational

Linton opened play in the Greene County Invitational with a 72-33 win over South Putnam. Senior Lincoln Hale scored 32 in the victory.
Miners crush South Putnam
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 11:09 PM
