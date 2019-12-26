Home
Clear
Linton vs. Shakamak
Day One of the First Finical Wabash Valley Classic
Posted: Dec 26, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter
Linton beats Shakamak 85-60.
