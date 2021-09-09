Linton volleyball won 3-0 at South Knox to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Lady Miners pick up win number 10 on the season
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 11:06 PM
Related Content
- Linton volleyball wins at South Knox
- Linton wins at South Knox
- South Knox upsets Linton
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Linton and South knox win sectional semifinal
- Linton rolls past South Knox
- Linton softball beats South Knox
- Barr-Reeve volleyball wins at South Knox
- Linton volleyball wins at Northview
- South Knox wins triple overtime thriller against Linton
Scroll for more content...