Linton volleyball wins 14th straight

Class 2A, fourth-ranked Linton volleyball beat North Knox 3-0. The win stretched the Lady Miners winning streak to 14 straight.
Miners beat North Knox
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 11:04 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 11:05 PM
