The Linton volleyball team beat Terre Haute North 3-1.
Miners pick up win number 24
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:43 PM
Related Content
- Linton volleyball beats North Daviess
- Linton volleyball beats TH North
- Washington volleyball beats Linton
- Loogootee volleyball beats Linton
- Linton volleyball beats Owen Valley
- Linton beats North Central
- Linton boys beat North Central
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Linton girls beat Northview
- Linton beats Evansville Day
Scroll for more content...