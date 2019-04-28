Linton teen announces Colts NFL Draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - When a player hears his name called during the NFL draft, it is a dream come true. But the Indianapolis Colts found a way to fulfill more dreams than just this year's draft class.

Saturday's fifth round pick of Marvell Tell (cornerback, USC) was special for Dr. Kent Robertson at Riley Children's Hospital.

"Every time that they see this draft show every year," Robertson said, "they're going to remember, you know, we were a part of that."

He cheered, not just for the Colts, but for one inspiring patient.

"Madi is just one of the finest young ladies you could ever meet," Robertson said. "She has a real energy and real enthusiasm of life about her."

It was the opportunity of a lifetime for Madi Moore, a high school student from Linton, Indiana.

"It literally means the world to me," Moore said. "It's such a big opportunity and I'm so blessed and thankful to be able to do this."

Madi was out in front of the camera on draft day, announcing the colts pick on national television. And there was only one thing she's worried about.

"Hopefully I get an easy name so I can pronounce it right," Madi mentioned. "That would be embarassing."

She nailed it by the way, pronouncing Marvell Tell (first and last name rhyme) just right as he was selected 144th overall. It's an exciting moment for both the Trojan cornerback, and this lifelong Colts fan.

"Since she's been really small, we've been watching the colts." Tera Orman said. "Sometimes we'll break out the jerseys and pop the popcorn. We'll be screaming and throwing socks and stuff at the TV."

Orman, Madi's mother, has been right by her daughter's side. The teen was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018. But ask anyone about the type of girl that Madi is and they'll say she's got qualities that Colts GM Chris Ballard is looking for.

"She's actually one of the toughest kids I know," Orman said of Madi. "She's my hero. She's stronger than we are actually. Times when we think we're trying to bring her back and build her up, she's actually building us up through it all."

"You've got to keep pushing through it and I'll get through it eventually," Madi said. "That's what I've got to keep pushing through and look forward."

That perseverance is paying off for Madi. She's cancer free, two words that are huge on the road to recovery. And with the experience of a lifetime, she's got just two words on draft day.

"Go Colts!"