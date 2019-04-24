The Linton softball team rallied to win their seventh straight. The Lady Miners scored three times in the sixth to win 3-2 over Clay City.
Related Content
- Linton softball wins seventh straight
- Linton wins second straight softball sectional title
- Northview softball wins at Linton
- THN softball wins season-high sixth straight
- Edgewood wins second straight softball sectional title
- TH North softball wins fifth straight
- Linton softball falls at regional
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- South Vermillion softball wins second straight sectional title
- Shakamak @ Linton
Scroll for more content...