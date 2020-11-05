Linton ready for Evansville Mater Dei

Friday night the Linton football team will try to win the programs very first 2A sectional title. The Miners host Evansville Mater Dei in the sectional final.
Miners looking for 2A sectional title
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 11:39 PM
