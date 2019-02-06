Linton went on the road and won 60-54 at Terre Haute South. The win was the winners second ever over the Braves. Lincoln Hale had 24 points in the victory.
Related Content
- TH South wins at Linton
- Linton picks up second win ever over TH South
- South Knox upsets Linton
- Linton baseball wins at TH South
- North Knox girls pick up big win at Linton
- Linton rolls past South Knox
- Shakamak @ Linton
- Sullivan baseball wins at Linton
- Northview softball wins at Linton
- South Knox wins triple overtime thriller against Linton
Scroll for more content...